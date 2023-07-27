CIBC Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$62.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRP. Barclays decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CSFB decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$59.72.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

TRP stock traded down C$0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$48.39. 665,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$48.15 and a 12-month high of C$71.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. TC Energy had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of C$3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3094059 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.94%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

