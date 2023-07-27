CIBC Increases CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$18.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

CIX traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,475. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.34. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$11.85 and a twelve month high of C$18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.02.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of C$637.82 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.2534381 EPS for the current year.

In other CI Financial news, Director Sarah Mary Ward purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,140.00. Insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

