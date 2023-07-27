Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 9.2 %

Churchill Downs stock traded down $12.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,543. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $89.17 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.90.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Stories

