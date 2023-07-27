Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.
Churchill Downs Stock Down 9.2 %
Churchill Downs stock traded down $12.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,543. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $89.17 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.
Featured Stories
