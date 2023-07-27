Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $2,010.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $190.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,896.87. The stock had a trading volume of 642,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,124. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,075.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,819.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,528 shares of company stock valued at $19,738,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

