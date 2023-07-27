China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance
CYYHF stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile
China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Passenger Vehicle Sales and Services and Automobile Operating Lease Services segments. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands.
