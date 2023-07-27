Chevron (CVX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chevron to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $161.34 on Thursday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $305.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

