Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 719.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,257 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chevron by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.16.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.91. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

