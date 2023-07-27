Chart Industries (GTLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Chart Industries to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Chart Industries has set its FY23 guidance at $5.50-6.70 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $161.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. CL King upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.94.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.