CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given a C$155.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) received a C$155.00 price objective from stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GIB.A. CIBC upped their price objective on CGI from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$155.36.

Shares of GIB.A stock traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$130.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,891. CGI has a 52 week low of C$100.74 and a 52 week high of C$142.31. The company has a market cap of C$27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$138.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$130.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

