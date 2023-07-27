Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives $6.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $30,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 789,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $94,821 in the last ninety days. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,823,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,232,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,927 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

