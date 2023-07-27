CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.71. 1,547,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,183. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.56.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 372,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,496,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,003,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

