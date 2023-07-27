Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at Desjardins

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. CSFB dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$30.63.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TSE CVE traded up C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.54. 3,538,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,074. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.60. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.90 and a twelve month high of C$29.99.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.3918919 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.