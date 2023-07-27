CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $2.45 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $32.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.87.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. Equities research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
