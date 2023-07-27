CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.69.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. 1,147,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,673. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.65. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 943.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in CarGurus by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.