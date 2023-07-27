Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$117.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$127.00 to C$117.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CJT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$146.73.

Cargojet Price Performance

CJT traded down C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$97.44. 17,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$99.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$109.66. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$91.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.87.

About Cargojet

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.07 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 28.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.5243373 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

