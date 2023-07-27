Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$117.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$127.00 to C$117.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on CJT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$146.73.
Cargojet Price Performance
CJT traded down C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$97.44. 17,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$99.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$109.66. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$91.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.87.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
