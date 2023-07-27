Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Short Interest Update

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 2,933.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CCSO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

