Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

