Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.36%.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 1.2 %

CCBG opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $562.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.59. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Marshall M. Criser III bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,249.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also

