Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:CP traded down C$0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$109.94. 1,199,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,052. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$90.84 and a one year high of C$112.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.32.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.05). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.0040923 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$112.57.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.