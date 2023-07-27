Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.9 %
TSE:CP traded down C$0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$109.94. 1,199,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,052. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$90.84 and a one year high of C$112.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.32.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.05). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.0040923 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
