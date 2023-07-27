Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$175.00 at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$167.21.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.7 %

CNR stock traded up C$1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$157.80. 278,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,092. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$156.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$159.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$144.71 and a 52-week high of C$175.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

