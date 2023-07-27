Canadian National Railway Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$156.68. 581,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,093. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$156.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$159.05. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$144.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.39. The company has a market cap of C$103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

CNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$167.21.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.