Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.5996 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian National Railway has a payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,628. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

