Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 61 ($0.78) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 131.94% from the company’s current price.

MERC traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 26.30 ($0.34). 60,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,435. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of £117.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 1.09. Mercia Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 35 ($0.45).

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

