Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 61 ($0.78) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 131.94% from the company’s current price.
MERC traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 26.30 ($0.34). 60,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,435. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of £117.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 1.09. Mercia Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 35 ($0.45).
