Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $688.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.94 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $45.38. 1,635,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

