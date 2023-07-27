Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $688.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.94 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS.
Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $45.38. 1,635,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $65.32.
CALM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
