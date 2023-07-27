Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Cadre has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cadre to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Cadre Stock Performance

CDRE traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,757. Cadre has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.33 million, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Cadre had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $111.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

