Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.27. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

