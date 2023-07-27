Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TDSA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.88. 83,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,820. Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (TDSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 5% from peak to trough.

