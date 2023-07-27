Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the June 30th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.98% of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TDSE traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $22.88. 4,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,197. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11. Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Announces Dividend

About Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0539 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (TDSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 16% from peak to trough.

