BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Trading Down 1.6 %

BSQUARE stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,716. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

