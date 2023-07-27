Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stake Lifted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Performance

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BC stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.92. 284,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,339. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.74.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

