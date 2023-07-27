Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $70.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,421. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

