Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.

Institutional Trading of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

