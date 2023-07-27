Brokerages Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Price Target at $76.17

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in State Street by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

