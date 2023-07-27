Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) PT at $366.15

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $366.15.

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11. BP has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $56.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 billion. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. Analysts expect that BP will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.3966 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP

(Get Free Report

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

