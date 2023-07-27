Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.74.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
