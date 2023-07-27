Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 279.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.19.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,758,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $60.38 and a one year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

