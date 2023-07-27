Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Breville Group Price Performance

BVILF stock opened at C$13.05 on Monday. Breville Group has a twelve month low of C$11.76 and a twelve month high of C$14.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.78.

Get Breville Group alerts:

Breville Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.