Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.03.

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $313.52. 261,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.75. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $296.27 and a 1-year high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.69.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

