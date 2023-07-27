BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.84. 59,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,372. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.56. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.20.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. BOK Financial’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,309.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,983.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $225,806.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,309.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,920 shares of company stock worth $388,160 over the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 1,690.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

