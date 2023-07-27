Boeing (NYSE:BA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $227.88 and last traded at $227.14, with a volume of 11911876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.12.

The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.14.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $141.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

