Bloomberry Resorts (OTC:BLBRF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomberry Resorts (OTC:BLBRF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Bloomberry Resorts Stock Performance

OTC:BLBRF opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Bloomberry Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

Get Bloomberry Resorts alerts:

About Bloomberry Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bloomberry Resorts Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates hotels, casinos, and integrated tourism resorts in the Philippines and Korea. The company develops tourist facilities, such as casino-entertainment complexes with casino, hotel, retail and amusement areas, and themed development components.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomberry Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomberry Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.