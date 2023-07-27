Bloomberry Resorts (OTC:BLBRF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomberry Resorts (OTC:BLBRFFree Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Bloomberry Resorts Stock Performance

OTC:BLBRF opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Bloomberry Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

About Bloomberry Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Bloomberry Resorts Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates hotels, casinos, and integrated tourism resorts in the Philippines and Korea. The company develops tourist facilities, such as casino-entertainment complexes with casino, hotel, retail and amusement areas, and themed development components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomberry Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomberry Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.