Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BX traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.89. 595,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,374. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.01. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 198.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

