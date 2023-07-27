Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 118.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.7%.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 367,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $20.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $174.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 31,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,197,844.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 812,840 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1,353.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 640,241 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

