BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Robert Millner Purchases 169,000 Shares

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner bought 169,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.79 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of A$302,341.00 ($204,284.46).

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

