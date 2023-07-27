BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Robert Millner Purchases 169,000 Shares

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner bought 169,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.79 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of A$302,341.00 ($204,284.46).
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.
