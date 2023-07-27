Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $347.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $357.00 to $347.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.19.

Biogen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.06. The company had a trading volume of 357,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,480. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.43 and its 200-day moving average is $286.83.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

