Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $324.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $331.19.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.06. 357,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.