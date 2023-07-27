Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen updated its FY23 guidance to $15.00-16.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $15.00-$16.00 EPS.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.27. The company had a trading volume of 395,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,809. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.27. Biogen has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Biogen by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,006,000 after buying an additional 180,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.19.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

