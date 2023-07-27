Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HSBC from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Price Performance

NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.56. 6,282,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 1,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.