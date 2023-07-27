Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 1,850.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of BDRFY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 300,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,462. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDRFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

