Beck Bode LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $46.05. 2,053,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

